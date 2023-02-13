TS Wildlife Board approves diversion of land for bus terminal at Vanasthalipuram

Telangana State Wildlife Board approved a proposal to give 1.3 hectares of Harina Vanasthali Park for construction of a bus terminal at Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: The State Wildlife Board approved a proposal to give 1.3 hectares of Harina Vanasthali Park for construction of a bus terminal at Vanasthalipuram.

Since long, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been appealing the forest department to allot land for construction of bus terminal. Citing hardships faced by passengers and the increasing traffic, HMDA wanted to construct the terminal on the Vijayawada highway.

The bus stand at Dilsukhnagar was too small and operating district buses from the location was resulting in traffic jams. Hence, HMDA submitted a proposal for a terminal at Vanasthalipuram.

The State Wildlife Board, which met here on Monday, approved the proposal and same will now be sent for National Wildlife Board for final approval.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and attended by PCCF RM Dobiryal and other senior officials, the Board declined State National Highways Authority’s request for forest land to widen the roads leading to Srisailam.

The Board was of the opinion that widening the existing roads would make the drivers to drive the vehicles at high speeds and that could pose a threat to the wild animals in the Amrabad reserve forests. Already, wild animals being hit by speeding vehicles were being reported frequently in the forest.

Another major decision taken during the meeting was to increase the compensation to be paid for victims in case of wild animals attacks from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. A proposal to this effect would be sent to the State government for approval.

This apart, the Board has approved to set up more rescue teams, which are involved in rescuing the wild animals when they venture into human habitats.

At present, there are just two rescue teams on each in Hyderabad and Warangal. The teams were finding it challenging to reach the spot in time when an incident was reported from different districts.

To address the issue, the department has now proposed to set up at least two rescue teams. The five-member team will be equipped with a vehicle, veterinary doctor, medical kits and tranquilizers.