‘TSCAB to introduce EOD transactions in PACS very soon’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

TSCAB chairman K Ravinder Rao addressing PACS CEOs and operators training programme held in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB), which attracted the attention of the entire nation with the computerisation of all Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the state, is now planning to introduce the End of Day (EOD) transactions system in all PACS very soon to ensure total transparency and accountability.

After the introduction of the EOD transaction system, PACS would also function on par with the DCCB, said Konduru Ravinder, TSCAB Chairman, while participating as chief guest on the second day of a three-day training programme on the computerised generation of statements and audits for the PACS CEOs and operators at the DCCB main branch in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Though they had completed the computerisation of all the 900 and odd PACS in the state some three years ago, the PACS CEOs and operators were still facing some problems. The training and capacity building was aimed to update their skills and handle the computers and accounts perfectly every day.

Stating that the PACS were pillars of the cooperative system, he informed the staff to utilise the training and work with seriousness while discharging their duties. CTI faculty Subba Rao, PACS development cell resource person G Satyanarayana, general manager Prabhakar Reddy, AGM Hanumantha Rao and others were also present.