TSCHE extends date for online self-reporting of admissions

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Thursday extended the last date for online self-reporting in the special phase admissions of the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 and physical reporting to colleges by candidates who self-reported online in the phase-I, II, III and special phase of the DOST 2020 up to November 7.

It is mandatory for candidates to self-report online and report at the allotted colleges, failing which candidates will forego their seat.

