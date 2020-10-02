TSERC Chairman, AG clean up banks of Kondapochamma Sagar

Reservoir of this scale is surprisingly facing a major problem, garbage

Hyderabad: Kondapochamma Sagar the 15 tmc capacity man-made wonder and a vital part of the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is no doubt turning into a major weekend tourist destination because of its proximity to Hyderabad.

Thousands gathered on the banks of the reservoir which measures 15.8-km in the length. A reservoir of this scale is surprisingly facing a major problem, the garbage.

The issue was brought to the notice of the district administration by the Chairman of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC), T Sriranga Rao. The TSERC Chairman, along with Advocate General BS Prasad, Dr Vinod, Rajiv Batra, a businessman, Ramanna Dora, former AP HC Bar Association, and advocates C Shankar and V Krishnudu visited the reservoir on Sunday. They reached there around 7 am and took the permission to go closer to the delivery cistern.

“The whole bund is full of strewn garbage and we saw even empty water and beverage bottles floating in the massive reservoir. As we are not prepared to collect garbage, we were not carrying any plastic bags. But we collected some of the polythene bags and collected as much garbage as we can,” Sriranga Rao told Telangana Today.

The friends of the environment then tried to dispose of the collected garbage. As there were no garbage bins in the vicinity, they put it aside and kept some weight on it. Around 10 am, they started their journey back to the city.

When asked how he felt about it, the TSERC Chairman said that the problem apparently is from the city dwellers who are visiting Kondapochamma Sagar to spend a good time with their families. “They bring food and beverages and have a good time on the banks of this massive water body. However, they are not carrying back what they have brought with them. I don’t think the local villagers have anything to do with it,” he said.

He posted the visuals of the friends collecting garbage on his facebook page and also alerted the district Collector. The TSERC Chairman said that within a fortnight, he will be returning to Kondapochamma, along with 100 lawyers from Hyderabad, to collect the garbage left by the visitors.

Collector responds

Responding to the message shared by the TSERC Chairman, the district Collector P Venkatrama Reddy said these requirements and also the toilet facilities will be in place within four or five days. “I also received a letter from Engineer-in-Chief, KLIS to stop all vehicles on to the bund considering the safety of the bund,” the Collector said.

The Collector further said that the administration is planning steps at Gowraram point where the height of the bund is less with parking and restrooms near the approach road and benches on the bund.

