TSLA to present books to 20 rural libraries on May 22

Hyderabad: Following Telangana government’s decision to generate about 90,000 jobs and recognising the lack of library resources for candidates planning to apply for these jobs, Telangana Library Association (TSLA) is organising a book presentation event ‘Book presentations to twenty rural libraries in Telangana,’ on May 22.

Since public libraries are unable to meet the needs of unemployed candidates, the association saw the need to support rural libraries founded primarily by the youth. Thus, it has decided to donate books worth about Rs 6000 to each of the identified rural libraries in the state.

TSLA has met and invited union Minister G Kishan Reddy, to distribute these books to the libraries at a program scheduled to be held at SP Hall, Keshava Memorial Educational Society, Naryanguda, on May 22.

TSLA also welcomed individuals/organizations to donate relevant books or funds to help the youth and unemployed. Further details can be had from Prof N Laxman Rao, President, TSLA (Ph.9246547599) or Dr Ravi Kumar Chegoni, Secretary, TSLA (Ph. 9866928327).

