TSPSC bang on its ‘job’

Hyderabad: In tune with the State government’s push to provide employment, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has completed recruitment to a whopping 35,724 posts in the last six years.

This is from out of the 36,758 posts that were notified. Of the 35,724 vacancies, unit lists for 31,052 vacancies have already been communicated to the government while selections to 4,672 vacancies are in the final stage.

A total of 39,952 vacancies were permitted by the State government to the Commission for recruitment. However, indents for 3,194 posts were awaited from the departments. So far, 108 recruitment notifications had been issued in the last six years. Apart from direct job notifications, the PSC has also issued 41 notifications, including for departmental examinations, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Career Advancement Scheme and half-yearly exams for officers.

Of the total notified, recruitment to 115 posts is under post-exam process, while recruitment to 919 posts is pending due to court cases.

TSPSC chairman Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, along with Commission members C Vittal, Dr B Chandravathi, Dr Mohd Mateenuddin Quadri, D Krishna Reddy, Prof Ch Sailu and Principal Secretary A Vani Prasad, met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and presented the Commission’s annual report for 2019-20 at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Prof Chakrapani said job notifications were issued to all posts that had indents and permissions from the State government. There were no notifications pending before the Commission. If the Commission receives notification orders from the government, it was ready to process them, he said.

So far, 20,000 teaching posts in government schools and residential schools had been filled by the PSC, he said, adding that recruitment to various posts of Group-I, II and IV, and vacancies in agriculture and engineering wings of various departments were also done.

