TSPSC releases results for 325 TRT posts

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released results of 325 vacancies on Thursday, completing the recruitment of 31,048 posts till date in Telangana. The 325 vacancies include 167 posts of Assistant Professors under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and 158 posts of School Assistant (Hindi), which were notified under Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .