TSPSC to accept online applications for Group-I from May 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will start accepting online applications for the Group-I recruitment notification on its website www.tspsc.gov.in from May 2. The last date to apply is May 31.

The Commission had recently notified 503 posts under the Group-I services. This is the first-ever notification for the Group-I posts after the formation of Telangana State.

Before applying for the recruitment notification, candidates must fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form of the Commission. The OTR is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the Commission. It will enable the candidates to apply for any recruitment notification issued by the TSPSC.

Those who have already filled the OTR form have to edit the same. As per the Presidential Order 2018, earlier 10 districts, two zones and one multi-zone in the State were re-designated as 33 districts, seven zones and two multi-zones. The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the Presidential Order 2018. So, candidates who have already filled the OTR form must update their basic study details (Class I to VII) as per the Presidential Order 2018 and any other details, if any.

With the State government doing away with the interviews, the Group-I recruitment process will be a two-stage process with preliminary test (objective type) and written test (main). The preliminary test is likely to be held in July or August and the main exam likely in November or December.

The Commission has decided to hold the preliminary exam in Urdu, in addition to English and Telugu. The question paper in the main exam will also be published in Urdu apart from English and Telugu.

