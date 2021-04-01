TSRERA’s caution against sale of UDS lands

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting with CREDAI representatives and other Real Estate organizations regarding issues related to undivided share of land, here on Thursday.

The TSRERA representatives informed the Chief Secretary that sale of undivided share (UDS) of lands would lead to cheating, especially general public. Accordingly, RERA Secretary and Commissioner, IG Stamps and Registrations, were directed to issue necessary instructions and press coverage disseminating the information.

The general public are advised not to buy UDS lands of such companies, which may lead litigation in future and which are not registered with Telangana State RERA.

Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home, will look into the matter and take appropriate action in cases where such fraudulent sales took place, the Chief Secretary assured.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home, Sheshadri, Commissioner, Inspector General, Stamps and Registrations, Vidhyadhar, DTCP and Secretary, RERA, other officials and CREDAI Representatives participated in the meeting.

