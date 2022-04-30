TSRTC launches 24×7 call centre to cater needs of passengers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out a 24×7 call centre to cater to the needs of passengers.

According to TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, the call centre, functioning from May 1, can be reached on dedicated phone numbers: 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

The RTC management urged the passengers to use the call centre to get information on the hire charges for buses taken for marriage functions/excursions, types of bus passes, reservation and details for cancellation of reservation. Suggestions and grievances can also be shared to provide services to passengers, a press release said.

