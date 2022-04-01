TSRTC MD Sajjanar calls on Puvvada

Published Date - 09:38 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar called on Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar made a courtesy call on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at the latter’s camp office here on Friday.

The MD visited Khammam and inspected the RTC bus stand in the evening hours. He was here to take part in the celebrations marking the first anniversary of inauguration of Khammam bus stand on Saturday. The bus stand was inaugurated on April 2 in 2021.

On the occasion, Ajay Kumar welcomed Sajjanar and felicitated him with a shawl and presented him with a statue of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy. Afterwards they discussed various issues related to the corporation.

Sajjanar said the Khammam bus stand was the largest and well equipped passenger facility after MGBS in Hyderabad. The anniversary celebration was being organised by the RTC employees.

He was accompanied by RTC RM Prabhulatha, DVM Bhavani Prasad and DM Shankar Rao.

