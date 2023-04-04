TSRTC to grant monthly bus passes on kilometer basis

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to grant monthly bus passes on kilometer basis in express bus services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to grant monthly bus passes on kilometer basis in express bus services. The RTC has removed the existing slab system and has decided to collect toll plaza fee along with the bus pass.

To this affect, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar had issued an order on Monday.

At present, toll plaza fee is charged separately for monthly bus pass holders. Passengers had to show the bus pass and purchase the toll plaza ticket every day. From now on, however, the monthly bus pass will be granted along with the toll charge.

There are currently up to 15,000 monthly bus passes in the State. These passes are being issued under the name of ‘Monthly Season Ticket’ to those who regularly travel within 100 km.

RTC officials said these passes are mostly taken by teachers, government employees and businessmen who travel regularly. The corporation has been giving a 33 per cent discount to the pass holders when compared to the usual fares. It has been offering 30 days travel with 20 days charge.

“Earlier, the slab system was in force in express service monthly bus passes. For example, if one travels for about 51 kilometres, a monthly bus pass for 55 km would be sanctioned through slab system. Henceforth the management has decided to give bus pass only for 51 kms,” Sajjanar said adding that a decision was taken for lifting the slab system as well.

Also, the toll plaza fee will also be included in the bus pass. This decision will greatly benefit the monthly bus passengers, he added.