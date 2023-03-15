TSRTC to home deliver Sitarama Kalyanotsava Talambralu

Devotees have to pay Rs 116 and register their details at nearby TSRTC Cargo parcel centers and the staff will home deliver the 'Talambralu' after the celestial wedding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Like last year, owing to the huge response from devotees for the much revered ‘Talambralu’ of Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam held on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami at Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to deliver them to the devotees right at their door step.

With the support of the Telangana Endowment department, arrangements were being made to deliver ‘Talambralu’ to the homes of the devotees. Devotees have to pay Rs 116 and register their details at nearby TSRTC Cargo parcel centers and the staff will home deliver the ‘Talambralu’ after the celestial wedding.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar launched the service at Bus Bhavan on Wednesday and paid Rs 116 to Business Head (Logistics) P Santosh Kumar and received the receipt for the first booking.

Bhadradri Sri Sitarama’s Kalyana Talambralu are considered very special. Millions of grains of rice, which are peeled with a sieve and used in the Kalyanam for many years as Talambralu. “Last year we gave Talambras to around 89,000 devotees. As a result, Rs 71 lakh was earned. In view of last year’s demand, this year too we will deliver them to the devotees,” Sajjanar said.

The Talambralu can be booked at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters across the State. Contact TSRTC Logistics Department phone numbers – 9177683134 or 7382924900 or 9154680020.

