TSRTC launches special offers for affordable travel in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:08 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: On Thursday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched two special offers aimed at providing affordable and convenient travel options in Hyderabad.

The first offer is the T-6 ticket, which is available for women and senior citizens. This ticket offers discounted travel options for those travelling between 10 am and 4 pm on city ordinary and metro express buses within the suburban limits of Hyderabad. The price of the T-6 ticket is significantly lower than regular fare rates at Rs 50.

The second offer is the F-24 ticket, which is designed for groups of family and friends who want to travel together. This ticket is priced at Rs 300 and is perfect for those who want to travel in groups of four on weekends and public holidays within the suburban limits of Hyderabad.

The F-24 ticket allows travelers to use city ordinary and metro express buses for 24 hours from the time of purchase.

V.C. Sajjanar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC said the T-24 ticket, which was previously introduced in the city, received an unexpected response from passengers.

“In fact, 33.38 crore passengers have travelled in TSRTC buses till February this financial year, out of which 55.50 lakh people bought T-24 tickets,” he said.

He further added that the management of TSRTC has introduced the T-6 and F-24 tickets to make travel more accessible and convenient for both travellers and tourists.