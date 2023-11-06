TSRTC to operate special buses for Sabarimala pilgrims on discount fares

TSRTC has also decided to rent out buses on a contract basis for Sabarimala pilgrims without collecting any security deposits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate special buses exclusively for Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees on discount fares. The Corporation has also decided to rent out buses on a contract basis for Sabarimala pilgrims without collecting any security deposits.

During previous years, the Corporation had coordinated with the Kerala government authorities for arranging a hassle-free darshan to all the devotees through spot booking at Pamba.

The RTC authorities have also decided to allow Guruswamy to travel free to Sabarimala. In addition, a free travel facility is also offered to two cooks, two Manikantans, and one attendant to take care of the luggage. This is without providing seats.

There are three different comfortable options of bus services at reasonable rates including a Super Luxury bus with 36-seater capacity, Deluxe bus with 40-seater capacity and Express buses with 50-seater capacity. The tariff per kilometre ranges between Rs.65 and Rs.69 with Rs.300 waiting charge per hour.

Officials said hiring RTC buses will provide a safer travel when compared to private agencies. This apart there are flexible and custom route options available too.

“There are well trained and experienced drivers for a safe pick and drop journey,” said a senior TSRTC official.

For more details contact customer care number Koti Bus Station – 9959226160 and Rathifile Bus Station – 9959226154 or 04023450033 or 040-69440000 or logon to www.tsrtconline.in.

Also Read TSRTC to roll out electric buses for distant travel in December