TSRTC to roll out electric buses for distant travel in December

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to make express, deluxe and super luxury electric buses available to passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Express, deluxe and super luxury electric buses will soon be running for long distance journeys.

While 10 electric air-conditioned buses are currently running on the Vijayawada route, for the first time, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to make express, deluxe and super luxury electric buses available to passengers on other routes as well.

The company, which has already ordered 1,860 electric buses, is planning to put some of them into use by December. As a part of it, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar inspected the new electric buses being manufactured by JBM Group at Palwal in Haryana on Wednesday.

He inspected the electric buses under construction at various stages and two proto (model) buses provided to TSRTC were inspected. Sajjanar asked the company representatives to complete the manufacture of the buses at the earliest.

“JBM Group will supply 500 electric buses to TSRTC in installments. Some electric buses will be available in December. The corporation will roll out these buses with state-of-the-art amenities without any compromise on passenger comfort,” Sajjanar said.

Along with the facility of counting the passengers, CCTV cameras were being installed in these buses for security purpose. To prevent fire mishaps, Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) will be installed and these buses will also have a reverse parking assistance camera and LED boards for destination details.