TSRTC Warangal to felicitate accident-free drivers on Monday

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Warangal Urban: As part of the National Road Safety Month, TSRTC Warangal region will conduct a regional level programme at Hanamkonda depot on Monday. P Pramod Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, will be the Chief Guest at the programme, while P Purushotham, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC), Warangal, will attend the programme as special guest. During the programme best accident-free drivers from nine depots will be felicitated.

