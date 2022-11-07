TSSP 13th battalion goes extra mile, provides free coaching to police job aspirants

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Mancherial: The 13th battalion of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) (Indian Reserve) at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal is going an extra mile to serve the community by providing free yet quality coaching and guidance to aspirants of police constable and sub-inspector jobs by associating with the district administration.

“The battalion has come forward to offer the coaching to the aspirants from urban and remote parts of the district and financially weak backgrounds. We are able to succeed in the mission due to cooperation from Collector Bharati Hollikeri, who sanctioned funds to hire experts and provide mid-day meals to the aspirants for 90 days,” M Ramakrishna, commandant of the battalion told ‘Telangana Today’.

As many as 2,000 candidates enrolled their names for a written test conducted to select the aspirants. Of them, 850 applicants were picked for the coaching given by roping in experts from Hyderabad from April to June. Separate classes were conducted for male and female candidates. A total of 700 aspirants qualified in the preliminary examination of which results were declared on October 21.

Under the guidance of 18 senior sub-inspectors and inspectors of the battalion, the aspirants are currently undergoing rigorous training in order to perform well in physical events to be held soon. They are being fed malt made of Ragi flour, bananas and eggs every day, besides provision of shoes and study material.

The commandant said that the inspectors and sub-inspectors of the unit were planning to conduct classes for the aspirants who would qualify for the mains examination. He stated that the objective of the initiative was helping many candidates from the district to get the jobs. He added the Collector was regularly visiting the battalion and was motivating the aspirants by interacting with them.

The battalion had provided a special coaching, guidance to 700 jobless youngsters in its maiden attempt in 2019. Around 100 aspirants cracked the posts of constables and a few of them were selected as sub-inspectors. The cost of the facility was Rs 15 lakh granted by the then Collector RV Karnan.

“The quality of the coaching is on par with that of private institutions in Warangal, Karimnagar and Hyderabad cities. Guidance and motivation by authorities of the battalion including the Commandant are outstanding. The initiative is a boon to the aspirants belonging economically weak backgrounds, and those who cannot afford to take the coaching offered by the institutions,” stated Srinivas, an aspirant from Hajipur.