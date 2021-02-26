TSSPDCL bags ICC awards

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged the prestigious ICC awards under two different categories – overall innovation with impact award and quality of service and customer empowerment at the 14th India Energy Summit 2020-21.

The TSSPDCL has also bagged the prestigious IPPAI awards under two categories – best distribution company to promote consumer awareness and best distribution utility achieving highest electrification, including metering of un-electrified household at the “20th Regulators and Policy Makers Retreat 2020”.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy received the awards.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .