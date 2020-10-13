TSSPDCL braces for rain-related power problems

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy reviewed the situation with the Chief General Manager and Superintending Engineers (SEs) of the discom

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) on Tuesday set up 189 Disaster Management Wings at section level offices of the GHMC area to deal with any eventuality arising out of incessant rains and possible submergence of low-lying areas. Every wing will consist of an Assistant Engineer and 25 trained men.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy reviewed the situation with the Chief General Manager and Superintending Engineers (SEs) of the discom, and asked them to be in constant touch with SEs, engineers and divisional engineers of all the districts.

He called upon the citizens to get in touch with the local fuse call office or the control room at 7382072104, 7382072106,7382071574 numbers in case there are major power fluctuations or power outages due to heavy rains. He also cautioned the public about inundated basements of apartment complexes and transformers and power lines. He urged the public to inform any such development to the TSSPDCL control room.

