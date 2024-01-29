TSSPDCL completes maintenance of 2,470 feeders, 182 substations in GHMC

There are about 3,288 11 KV feeders and 346 33/11 substations in the GHMC limits and of them 2,470 feeders and 182 substaions maintenance works have been completed, said TSSpdcl officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the maintenance works being undertaken by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) from January 17 in the Greater Hyderabad Limits, so far 2,470 11 KV feeders and 182 33/11 KV substations maintenance works have been completed.

There are about 3,288 11 KV feeders and 346 33/11 substations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) limits and of them 2,470 feeders and 182 substaions maintenance works have been completed and the balance 818 feeders and 164 substations works would be completed by the end of the week, said Spdcl officials.

The Spdcl authorities have prepared a detailed schedule for maintenance and repair works of power lines and substations in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The field level staff have been directed to complete the maintenance work within 15 minutes to 2 hours so that the consumers do not face difficulties, officials said.

Such maintenance works are taken up every year ahead of summers when high demand is anticipated. The complete maintenance schedule has been posted on the company’s website www.tssouthernpower.com and mobile app.