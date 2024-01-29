Telangana Govt discontinues services of 11 Discoms directors

Telangana government has directed the Chairman and Managing Directors of Spdcl and Npdcl to make alternative arrangements till new directors are appointed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the exercise to remove all the nominated officials from their respective posts, the Congress government on Monday issued orders discontinuing the services of 11 directors of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL).

In the order the government stated that only two directors, B Venkateshwar Rao and T Srinivas, who served 10 years and five months each, were appointed by following proper procedure and that the remaining nine directors were appointed without following the due procedures of law.

The others have been termed by the government as “illegally appointed.

The State government has directed the Chairman and Managing Directors of Spdcl and Npdcl to make alternative arrangements till new directors are appointed.

The government has also directed the CMDs to initiate the process for appointment of directors on their board.

A director has to be appointed for two years and a one-year extension can be granted according to the rule of law.

The extension can be granted two times only. But the nine directors served for more than two years: eight directors served for five years and one director for nine years.