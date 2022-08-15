‘TSSPDCL strengthened to supply quality power since State formation’

Published: Updated On - 07:35 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: TSTransco Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy on Monday said the power transmission system under Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) limits was strengthened at a cost of over Rs.13,129 crore since the formation of the State.

Till the last financial year, as many as 556 new 33/11 sub-stations were established while 774 km of underground cable were laid and works pertaining to 1,318 Power Transformers (PTRs), 2,40,839 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) along with construction of new lines and other works have been completed.

Input energy, which was 29,644 million units in the financial year 2013-14, has increased by 58 per cent to 46,794 million units by 2021-22. Metered sales rose to 59 per cent to 30,794 million units from 19,384 million units.

The DTR failure rate from 13.01 per cent has been reduced to 8.58 per cent, he said after hoisting the national flag in connection with Independence Day celebrations at TSSPDCL office here.

The PTR failures were reduced to 2.21 per cent and transmission losses to 9.14 per cent. The revenue collection reached 98.39 per cent as against 95.84 per cent. “All this is a sign of the efforts made to increase the internal capacity of the organisation,” he said.

He asked senior section officers to pay special attention to UDC/OSL services under their purview, check them and issue bills to increase the company’s revenue.

Reddy said that the electricity generation, which was 1,362 megawatts before the independence of the country has increased to 403.76 gigawatts and the per capita electricity consumption has reached 1,161 units as against 16.3 units.

“If we talk about the remarkable progress in the power sector in Telangana, the maximum demand which was 6,666 megawatts at the time of formation of our State has reached 14,160 megawatts achieving a growth of 112.42 percent,” Reddy explained.

The maximum electricity consumption of 144.1 million units has reached 283.38 million units with a growth of 96.66 per cent. “Besides agricultural sector, uninterrupted power was supplied to all sectors and we are a role model for other States in the country,” Reddy said.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao praised the services of the energy department at a ceremony organized as part of “Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava” celebrations recently and asked the employees to keep the company’s losses to a minimum level in the future as well.