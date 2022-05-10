| Tswreis Golfers Impress With Three Medals In Bengaluru

TSWREIS golfers impress with three medals in Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

TSWREIS golfers Akhila (left), Anusha (middle) and Amulya with their winning trophies.

Hyderabad: Akhila of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) clinched gold in the category A of the ASC South Zone Armature and Junior National Championship held at the ASC Golf Course, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Amulya and Anusha bagged silver medals in category B. In total, TSWREIS students returned with three medals from the tournament.

Minister Koppula Eshwar and Ronald Rose, Secretary of TSWREIS congratulated the golfers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .