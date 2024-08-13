TT IMPACT- Seethakka asks officials to ensure sanitation in gram panchayats

Hyderabad: Assuring to address the paucity of funds in gram panchayats, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya directed officials to focus on sanitation in the villages.

In an indirect reference to a report published in these columns on the Swachadanam-Pachadanam programme, the Minister claimed the programme was a success. The results were on expected lines, but there still was scope for improving sanitation in the villages, she said during a video conference with officials on Tuesday. The struggles being faced by village secretaries in ensuring sanitation in villages due to paucity of funds was reported in these columns on Monday.

“After the crop loan waiver scheme is completed, sufficient funds will be allocated for gram panchayats,” Anasuya assured officials during the conference.

The Minister also reviewed the sanitation in villages, strengthening women SHGs and other issues. Right from sanitary workers to district level officers, all the staff members worked hard to ensure that Swachadanam-Pachadanam was a success, she said, adding that such employees should be identified and felicitated on Independence Day.

“Compared to the past, the Swachadanam-Pachadanam drive aided in improving sanitation in villages. Henceforth, the drive will be conducted for three days in a month,” she said, adding that a fewer survey was being conducted and measures were being taken to control the spread of seasonal diseases.

However, expressing unhappiness over adverse news reports being published in media over poor sanitation in villages, the Minister asked the officials as to why such situations were prevailing in the rural areas. The officials claimed that there was no dearth of bleaching powder and other materials in villages.

The Minister directed that village secretaries should be available for residents in the villages for at least three hours in a day. They should check the staff attendance and share a report on the works done by the staff, to the higher officials, she said.