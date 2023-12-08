TT Sunrise: Revanth Reddy Charge As Telangana CM, Rs 450 Cr Relief Fund To TN, Hi Nanna Review

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 AM, Fri - 8 December 23

TT Sunrise from Telangana Today brings you the morning news every day. Today’s morning news includes Revanth Reddy’s charge as Telangana’s CM, Hi Nanna review, barricades’ dismantling at the Telangana CM camp office, BRS party chief meeting public in Erravelli, Congress’ six guarantees in Telangana, climate records in 2023, PM Modi crediting BJP cadre, Rs 450 crore relief fund to Tamil Nadu, Israel statements on UN chief, 2024 T20 world cup logo, Telangana’s winners of chess championship, and Animal actress Triptii Dimri about her role in the film.