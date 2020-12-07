TTD for blocking fake website promising to send Tirupati laddus across the globe

In a startling revelation, a website was noticed promising to send ‘Laddus’ by door delivery anywhere in the world

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Even the Lord of Seven Hills is not spared of the fake websites.

In a startling revelation, a website was noticed promising to send ‘Laddus’ by door delivery anywhere in the world, of course for a price. The website ‘balajiprasadam.com‘ promises home delivery of the prasadam anywhere in the world. However, the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) was not amused by such promises as the prasadam is exclusively made by the TTD and given only to the devotees, who visit the temple.

The TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has ordered the TTD vigilance authorities to initiate criminal action against those running the website and also to get the website blocked. It had come to TTD’s notice that messages about the home delivery of Tirumala Prasadam anywhere in the world were going viral on social media.

The website, still active, at the time of reporting this, collects Rs 500 per laddu for one time delivery. The site promises to send two laddus every month for one year, if one were to pay Rs 5000 and two laddus every month for two years for a charge of Rs 9600. The website is also offering a bulk order of four laddus for price of Rs 1000.

However, nowhere it is mentioned that the laddus are made by the TTD on the premises of the temple of Sri Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Tirumala. The website claims that it was started by Layog group “as a seva with an objective to serve the devotees of Lord Venkateswara by enabling supply of prasad by purchasing from TTD and couriering to the houses of devotees who are unable to visit the temple due to old age or due to time pressure”

On dialing a mobile phone number provided on the page, a person who identified himself as Chaitanya from Chittoor town, disclosed that he was hired by a company to receive the calls on his mobile phone. He claimed that he was offered a salary of Rs 15000 per month and that he got employed just a day before.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .