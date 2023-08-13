TTD imposes restrictions on movement of pilgrims on footpath routes to Lord Balaji temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Sunday imposed restrictions on pilgrims taking the footpath routes to the Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala

By PTI Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Sunday imposed restrictions on pilgrims taking the footpath routes to the Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala after recent incidents of wild animal attacks on children.

Pilgrims with children below 15 years of age will be allowed to trek on the footpath routes only between 5 am and 2 pm, it said in a release. Also, the TTD barred movement of two-wheelers between 6 pm and 6 am on ghat roads.

These decisions came into force on Sunday itself, following two wild animal attacks on children in Tirumala recently.

“In the wake of the attacks by wild beasts, especially targeting children, TTD has taken two important decisions which came into force from Sunday itself,” it said in the release.

TTD, which administers the Sri Venkateswara temple, observed that movement of leopards had been identified at five places, which include three places near Alipiri to Galigopuram and at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. On Saturday, it found leopard movement at the 38th turning as well.

Further, TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday evening with top officials on safety measures for pilgrims on footpath routes and ghat roads.