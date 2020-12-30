TTD to build temple in Jammu and Kashmir

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman revealed that the TTD would shortly construct Sri Venkateswaraswami temple in Jammu and Kashmir

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will build about 500 new temples in the two Telugu states, according to TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

These temples would come up in Girijan, Dalit, weaker sections and fishermen colonies as part of Hindu Dharma campaign, he said.

Also, each temple would be provided a cow under the `Gudi ko Gomata’ programme, he added.

Subba Reddy also revealed that the TTD would shortly construct Sri Venkateswaraswami temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Already, it had made arrangements for a temple in Mumbai and the TTD was ready to either built temple or kalyana mandapam or a choultry in Ayodhya, he said.

He said that the Sri Venkateswara College, run under the aegis of Delhi University, would be developed as a university and the proposals regarding this would be sent to the Centre.

