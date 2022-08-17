TTD to release online darshan tickets for October on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced that the online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of Rs 300 for October will be released on Thursday.

However, TTD has cancelled all formats of special and privileged darshans during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara. Only sarva darshan will be implemented during the period.

The Brahmotsavam will commence with Dwajarohanam on September 27 and conclude with Chakrasana on October 5. Officials concerned have appealed to the devout to take note of the changes and plan pilgrimage accordingly.