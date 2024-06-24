Tudum Debba demands govt to announce special DSC, fill up backlog posts

Tudum Debba executive committee president Godam Ganesh demanded the State government to issue a special notification to recruit teachers through the district selection committee to provide jobs to local tribal youngsters.

24 June 2024

Adilabad: Tribal rights organisation Tudum Debba on Monday staged a dharna at the Utnoor mandal centre demanding the State government to notify a special DSC, recruit backlog posts in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)- Utnoor, to maintain status quo of GO MS No. 3 and to issue land titles to tribals tilling forest lands.

He wanted it to fill posts lying vacant with various departments in ITDA-Utnoor. Uyike Sanjeev, vice president of the organisation, sought the government to maintain status of GO MS No 3, enabling tribal youngsters to get jobs reserved to tribals.

He urged the government to remove Lambadas from the list of STs. He wanted it to abrogate GO 317. The leaders requested the forest department to stop digging trenches around agriculture fields and to issue land titles to Podu farmers. They said they would intensify the stir if the government did not respond to their demands.

Dharnas would be staged at Indira Park in Hyderabad as well, they said. State general secretary Kotnaka Vijay, vice president Soyam Jangu and others were present.