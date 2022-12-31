Tunisha death: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Sheezan Khan is the reported former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Mumbai: The Vasai court in Maharashtra on Saturday sent TV actor Tunisha Sharma‘s death case accused, Sheezan Khan, to 14-day judicial custody.

The Waliv police produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his police custody ended on Saturday.

The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

In the application submitted by the Waliv police seeking Sheezan’s five-day remand from the court on Friday, the officials alleged that Sheezan Khan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and had also deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in Tunisha Sharma’s death case.

According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his “secret girlfriend”.

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

“Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her,” the police said yesterday.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of “murder”.

“Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan’s room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well,” Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference on Friday.