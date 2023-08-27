Tunnel aquarium, sky restaurant at Komaticheruvu soon: Harish Rao

The Komaticheruvu lake witnessed a spectacular drone show in Siddipet on Sunday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

File Photo

Siddipet: The Komaticheruvu lake witnessed a spectacular drone show in Siddipet on Sunday night. A huge number of citizens gathered at the tank bund to witness the visual spectacle.

The drone show featured various development works such as the IT Tower, 1000-bed hospital, Ranganayaka Sagar, Koti Lingala Temple, portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and many others. Over 15,000 people from across Siddipet district gathered at the site.

Harish Rao said he had decided to get the show organised in Siddipet after he witnessed a show at the Secretariat during the State Formation Day celebrations. The Minister said he wanted to set up a tunnel aquarium, sky restaurant and virtual dome theatre at the spot as well.

Sports and Tourism Minister Minister T Srinivas Goud and others attended. Singers Geetha Madhuri, Kiran and others entertained the gathering with their musical performances.

Also Read Test run of train conducted in Siddipet