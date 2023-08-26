Test run of train conducted in Siddipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao had arrived at the place and took selfies with the local residents when the train first reached Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:12 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Siddipet: The South Central Railway (SCR) has operated a train carrying the material up to Siddipet Railway Station for the first time on Saturday as part of the test run. The SCR had laid the Kothapally Manoharabad Railway line up to Gajwel early this year.

The goods trains were also being operated upto Gajwel on regular basis. Since then the works from Gajwel to Siddipet have been in progress. The works have been completed up to Duddeda, located between Gajwel and Siddipet. As the works up to Siddipet have also been completed, the SCR had operated a train on Saturday to carry the material as part of the test run.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao had arrived at the place and took selfies with the local residents when the train first reached Siddipet. Speaking on the occasion, Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has kept all the promises made. He has said that the government would also complete the railway line works.