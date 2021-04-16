Tupperware launches new store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:30 pm 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Tupperware, a global premium homeware and direct selling brand headquartered out of Orlando, US, is celebrating its silver jubilee in India this year.

Tupperware entered the retail market in August 2019 and has expanded its presence across numerous regions in the past 20-plus months. The brand has been received warmly by its loyal consumers across cities and towns and the fondness for its products, quality, design and service has grown exponentially.

Tupperware continues to strengthen its footprint in the country and has recently launched four new brand stores across the nation in metro cities of Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thane where the demand for the brand is high and growing. In a span of less than two years, the brand has grown its retail channel robustly to launch 91 stores across 56 cities.

The newly-launched Tupperware store in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, will showcase the must-have modern range of kitchenware solutions across the utility cycle of prepping, cooking, serving and storage.

Speaking about the store launches and business transformation, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, “Tupperware offers products that are experiential in nature. While our consumers trust us completely for the quality, they wish to touch and feel the product and review a diverse range of magical product categories, so they understand the functionality better and embrace its innovative design that exudes a sense of joy. This can best be done in a brick-and-mortar medium of retail sales and we are complimenting this experience with digital assistance and enhancements.”

Tupperware records ‘Prep n Cook’ as its most demanded product category across the country. While ‘Storage’ and ‘Prep n Cook’ are the most selling product categories offline, online sales are currently led by the brand’s iconic conversation — dry storage and containers range.

