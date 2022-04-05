Turaga Foundation-UoH National Media Fellows Selected

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Turaga Foundation and the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, have selected Menaka Rao (Suno India), Abid Rashid Baba (Independent Journalist, Kashmir), and Archita Raghu and Meghna Muralidhar (New Indian Express, Chennai), as winners of the first edition of Narender Revelli National Media Fellowships 2021.

The Fellows will work in the coming few months researching and writing/producing stories from the ground on the broad theme of the ‘Aftermath of a Pandemic’, according to a press release. The Fellowships were instituted in memory of journalist Narender Revelli, whose career spanned three decades across print, electronic, and web media.

