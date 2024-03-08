TV actress Dolly Sohi passes away at 48

The 'Jhanak' fame actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year.

By IANS Published Date - 8 March 2024, 10:23 AM

Mumbai: Television actress Dolly Sohi passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48.

The ‘Jhanak’ fame actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year.

Also Read Actress Dolly Sohi hospitalised with breathing issues days after cervical cancer diagnosis

“Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be- conducted today,” read the statement issued by her team, shared to IANS.

It added, “Its a great loss for Sohi family as they lost Amandeep (actress, younger sister of Dolly) yesterday.”

Last month, the actress revealed that she had to take a break from the shooting for her serial ‘Jhanak’, due to complications arising from a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Dolly gained recognition with her work in shows such as ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ and ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani… Jhansi Ki Rani’, among many others.