TVS Motor Company launches new Jupiter 110 in Hyderabad

Starting at a price of Rs. 77,100/- (ex-showroom, Telangana), the scooter will be available in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC at all TVSM dealerships.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Tuesday launched the all new TVS Jupiter 110, here in Hyderabad. The scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine which generates a power of 5.9 kW@6500 rpm and a torque of 9.8 Nm@ 5,000 rpm (with iGO Assist) and 9.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (without Assist). It encompasses technology that achieves a 10% increase in mileage compared to its predecessor. This is attributed to the innovative iGO Assist technology.

The scooter has an intelligent ignition system with auto Start-Stop functionality and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) aimed at enhancing performance by harnessing power from the battery during overtaking and climbing, TVSM said in a press release.

According to the release, TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President, Aniruddha Haldar said, “TVS Jupiter 110 has been the anchor of the TVS Motor scooter portfolio for the last decade. Over time, 6.5 million households have reposed their faith in this product, making it one of the biggest automotive brands out of India. ”

The newly-launched scooter boasts a range of segment-first features, including a spacious glove box, front fuel fill, a long seat, an all-in-one lock, a USB mobile charger, and the patented E-Z center stand. The scooter’s LED headlamp ensures superior illumination for safe night rides, while the motorcycle-like front telescopic suspension and large 90/90-12 inch tyres guarantee a smooth and comfortable journey.

The vehicle comes with Body balance Technology 2.0 – engineered to a forward, lower and more central mass position. The fuel tank is moved by over 1,000 mm bringing the centre of gravity – (CoG) forward and lower, giving the vehicle superior stability. Combined with the large 12” wheels and optimal wheelbase, the all new TVS Jupiter 110 is a breeze to balance in tight traffic even at very low speeds.

It comes in 6 colours – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss.