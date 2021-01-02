TVS Motor logs 17.5% sales growth in December

According to TVS Motor, exports grew by 28 per cent last month with shipments totalled 94,269 units up from 73,512 units registered in December 2019.

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Chennai: Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd on Saturday said it had logged 17.5 per cent growth in sales last month.

In a statement the company said it had closed last month selling 272,084 units (two wheelers 258,239, three wheelers 13,845 units) up from 231,571 units (two wheelers 215,619 units, three wheelers 15,952 units) sold in the month of December 2019.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 9.52 lakh units as against sales of 7.73 lakh units in the third quarter FY20. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY20.