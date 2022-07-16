TVV leader held in Hyderabad for alleged Maoist links

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Friday arrested P.Gopi, the city convenor of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) on charges of maintaining links with Maoists.

Gopi, a resident of Uppal and a native of Suryapet district, is an active member of TVV, a students’ organisation that fights for student issues and education reforms in the State.

According to the police, following specific intelligence inputs, the LB Nagar police kept surveillance on Gopi for the last few months. He was allegedly found to be sympathizer and involved in activities supporting of Maoists, officials said.

A team with help of the Special Operations Team raided his house and arrested him. Senior officials said they seized Maoist literature from the house, after which the LB Nagar police booked a case under sections for Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Telangana State Public Security Act 2012 and started investigation.

He was produced before court on Saturday.