Twenty-year-old sentenced to 20 years RI for rape of minor in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 08:38 PM

Khammam: First additional district judge K Umadevi on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Gangishetti Rakesh, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Rakesh of Budidampadu village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl of the village on November 26, 2022. The girls’ parents lodged a complaint with Raghunathapalem police the next day. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and a charge-sheet was filed in the court. After examining the case, the evidence and the medical report, the judge gave the verdict as the accused was proved guilty. Additional prosecutor G. Harinder Reddy argued on behalf of the prosecution.

Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt appreciated the investigating officers ACPs Anjaneyulu and Bhaswa Reddy, Bharosa legal officer M Uma Rani, court constable G Ravi Kishore, court liaison officer, B Ram Murthy, SI, K. Srinivasa Rao, head constable K Mohan Rao and Home Guard Ayyub for ensuring punishment to the accused.