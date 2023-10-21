Twinkle Khanna dedicates her fourth book, ‘Welcome To Paradise’ to her grandmother

By ANI Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Mumbai: Author Twinkle Khanna dedicated her fourth book, ‘Welcome To Paradise’ to her grandmother.

She took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of herself with her grandmother on Saturday. She wrote, “It’s such a privilege to grow up around your grandparents. They remind us of where we’ve come from while we focus on our journey forward. Welcome to Paradise is dedicated to my grandmother, whose impact on my life cannot be quantified.”

She added, “‘Jelly Sweets’ from the collection is based on the stories she told me about her mother and her childhood in Satpati. She also taught me how to knit, crochet, and ignore annoying people by pretending to be deaf 🙂 What is the most important lesson your grandmother taught you?” In the first picture, Twinkle can be seen reading a book with her grandmother.

The second picture showcased the duo knitting something. In the last picture, both can be seen sitting in a bus.

Earlier, on Thursday, Twinkle shared some pictures of some quotes that she had written in her book and a photo of herself with her book on Instagram.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:)”

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book ‘Mrs Funnybones’.She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ in 2017 and followed it with another book titled ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’, which came out the following year.