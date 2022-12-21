Twitter abuzz as Ajinky Rahane hits double ton in Ranji Trophy match

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Ajinky Rahane smashed a double century against Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Rahane, who is captaining the Mumbai squad, has stitched a 206-run partnership with Yashasvi Jiaswal for the third wicket to help Mumbai register a score of 578/4 on the scoreboard.

The right-hand batsman also built another useful 196 runs partnership with Sarfaraz Khan for the fourth wicket. He scored 204 off 261 balls, and his innings was laced with 26 fours and 3 sixes.

The Mumbai batsman played his last Test match against South Africa in January 2022. He played 82 Test matches and scored 4931 runs, including 12 centuries and 25 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 49.44.

Cricket enthusiasts and his admirers are taking to Twitter to praise the Indian batsman for his brilliant performance.

“BCCI, give another chance to @ajinkyarahane88 for playing Test Cricket. Rahane is Good Captain”, wrote a user.

“Ajinkya Rahane should be given one more chance like Kohli was given so many chances,” wrote another

“Congratulations Ajinkya Rahane for Double Century in #RanjiTrophy with scores 200*(253) with 23 Fours 3 Sixes, a third user said.

Check out a few other reactions below

Another NCA merchant https://t.co/AgpgxY7IXl — Marc Spector 🌜 (@sylesh146) December 21, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane gets his Double Century #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/tnP98uiPqd — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) December 21, 2022

Double hundred by Ajinkya Rahane in 253 balls – the captain is putting on a blistering show for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 21, 2022