Twitter abuzz with #LittonDas as he scores second fastest fifty in T20I World Cup

Hyderabad: Litton, who looked in red-hot form in today’s match against India in the Super 12, made a scintillating 50 off 21 balls to become the second-fastest player from Bangladesh to score a half-century. In the process, he also became the second-fastest batsman to hit a half-ton in the ongoing 2022 World Cup. His 60-run innings was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.
The Bangladesh opener hammered Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground before he was declared run out. His run-out proved costly for the Bangladesh team as it turned the match in the favour of India.
Batting first, India set a target of 185 for Bangladesh to chase, but rain interrupted the play before the equation was changed to 151 in 16 runs.
Bangladesh openers Litton Das and Hossain Shanto gave their team a solid start as they stitched a 68-run partnership for the first wicket. But the rain break helped India bounce back from their awful start as Bangladesh batsmen kept losing wickets at regular intervals. As a result, India won the match by 5 runs.
Mohammad Ashraful holds the record for the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh batter (50 off 20 balls) in T20Is.
