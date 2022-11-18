Twitterati share memes while bidding Twitter goodbye

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 01:11 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

The Twitter employees started #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter, making it trend on the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section on Friday.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Twitter employees are said to be resigning from the social media company after the new owner, Elon Musk, gave an ultimatum to the employees that they should sign up for long working hours at high intensity or leave.

The company offices have been temporarily closed till November 21 and employees have lost access to the office buildings.

Many Twitter users started circulating memes on Twitter going down. Pete Haas, a social media manager, tweeted, “Ex-twitter employees pitching investors next week. #RIPTwitter,” sharing a meme.

“Goodbye Twitter, been a good run. #RIPTwitter… this is not about me leaving, it’s about the platform as a whole being in danger because its management is going absolutely mental. #RIPTwitter,” another user wrote.

A third user tweeted, “It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter.”

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

A few other users posted memes of Elon Musk taking over Twitter and destroying the social media platform.