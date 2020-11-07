Two AICTE sponsored STTPs conclude at KITSW

In a press note, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that they had successfully completed the two STTPs through online for one-week

Warangal Urban: Two All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) sponsored Short Term Training Programme (STTP) have concluded at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology Science (KITS), Warangal, here on Saturday. In a press note, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that they had successfully completed the two STTPs through online for one-week. “One was on “Hands on project based approach of 5G Design and development using MATLAB”, and other was “Electric Vehicle Battery Charging System with Renewable Energy Sources (EVBCS RES)”,” he added.

During the valedictory of one STTP, IIT Khanpur Professor Dr. Aditya jagannadham has highlighted the importance of orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) for 5G and trained participants in best way teaching of 5G for the benefit of the student community, while IIT, Hyderabad, professor Abhinav kumar gave the lecture on energy efficient resource allocation for 5G cellular networks and its applications. Rajya Sabha M.P, KITSW Secretary & Correspondent Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao said that the faculty must be trained in the latest area of 5G communication, signal processing, MATLAB, EVBCS and start guiding meaningful projects to UG and PG students and research scholars for the strengthening of the country in the field of technology.

KITSW Treasurer P. Narayana Reddy, co-coordinator, Badri Narsimha, STTP Convener & HoD of ECE, Dr. B. Ramadevi, Dean, Student Affairs, Dr. G. Raghotham Reddy, Professor & Head, Dept. of EEE, STTP Convener & Coordinator, Dr. C. Venkatesh; Dean, Academic Affairs & Co-coordinator Dr. V. Rajagopal, Members Prof. V. Ramaiah, Dr. P. Nagarjuna Reddy, Dr. Y. Manjusree, Dr. Madhukar Rao, faculty of EEE and Associate Professor of Chemistry & PRO Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary attended the valedictory sessions.

