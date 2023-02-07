| Two Arrested At Delhi Airport For Hiding Gold Paste In Undergarments

The Customs officials on Tuesday said that they have arrested two air passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth Rs 1.95 crore.

New Delhi: The Customs officials on Tuesday said that they have arrested two air passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth Rs 1.95 crore by concealing it in their undergarments.

A senior customs official said that both the passengers came from Dubai and were intercepted on the basis of intelligence.

“4.5 kg gold paste was recovered from their undergarments, leading to the recovery of 3.85 kg of pure gold valued at 1.95 crore,” said the official.

The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passengers have been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Act.

The two accused were produced before a special court which has remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

Further investigations in the matter are on.