Two arrested for raping minor in Bihar

The accused committed the crime on October 11 and an FIR has been registered in women police station under relevant IPC sections of gang rape and criminal conspiracy.

By IANS Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Patna: Madhepura Police in Bihar have arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in gang rape of 16 years-old minor girl, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Raja Kumar and Sharawan Kumar.

Their two accomplices including main accused Pushparaj and Jyotish Kumar are absconding and keep threatening the family members of the victim. The accused committed the crime on October 11 and an FIR has been registered in women police station under relevant IPC sections of gang rape and criminal conspiracy.

As per the statement of the victim, she was returning from the local temple when Pushparaj, travelling on a bike, intercepted her and requested to drop home. When she accepted his request he travelled some distance and offered a soft drink.

He mixed sedatives in the soft drink. After consuming the soft drink, she became unconscious. Pushparaj took her to a deserted place where his three friends were already waiting. They raped her one-by-one and fled from the spot.

The victim reached home and narrated her ordeal with parents. They have approached Murliganj police station and registered an FIR against the accused. The case was transferred to the women police station of the district later on.