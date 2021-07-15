Two arrested in Hyderabad for cheating bank of Rs 1.39 crore

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Detective Department Hyderabad arrested two persons on charges of cheating a bank of Rs 1.39 crore after obtaining loans.

The arrested persons Mudavath Srinivas Naik (37) and Palathya Ravi (25), residents of Saidabad, along with six others obtained a loan of Rs 1.39 crore from the Indian Overseas Bank Pathergatti Branch for starting a cement brick manufacturing unit. “They submitted fake invoices, rental agreements, quotations of non-existent suppliers and obtained the loan from the bank,” said N Anand, Inspector (Special Team), Central Crime Station.

When they failed to repay the loan, the bank conducted an enquiry and found that the documents were fake. On a complaint from the bank, the police booked a case last month and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .