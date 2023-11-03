Two BJP, One Congress candidate file nominations in erstwhile Warangal

Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy, a candidate representing the BJP for the Bhupalpally constituency, submitted her papers, marking the commencement of the nomination process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Warangal: The political landscape in erstwhile Warangal witnessed an active start as candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls began filing their nominations.

On Friday, Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy, a candidate representing the BJP for the Bhupalpally constituency, submitted her papers, marking the commencement of the nomination process. Simultaneously, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, the BJP’s contender for the Warangal East constituency, also entered the race by officially filing his papers.

Notably, Congress candidate Gandra Satyanarayana Rao also submitted his nomination papers for the Bhupalpally constituency. Further, Rajanala Srihari, a BRS leader, filed nomination papers as an independent candidate as well as the BRS party candidate for the Warangal East constituency. It’s worth mentioning that the BRS party has already announced incumbent MLA Nannapuneni Narender as its candidate. The nomination frenzy extended to other constituencies as well, with numerous candidates submitting their nomination papers in Parkal, Palakurthy, and Jangaon constituencies.